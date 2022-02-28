Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,577 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANIK. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.86 million, a P/E ratio of -78.36, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

