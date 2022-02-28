Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,371 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

