Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,744 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

