Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 37,092 Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of CBTX worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CBTX by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CBTX by 105,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CBTX by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CBTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBTX opened at $30.43 on Monday. CBTX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.95.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CBTX had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 24.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

