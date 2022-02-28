Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 11.76% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $2,476,000.

Get Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.