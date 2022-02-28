Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 54,725 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

