Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 61,786 Shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,786 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 61,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAQ stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

