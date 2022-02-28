GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $122,665.98 and approximately $33,954.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.60 or 0.99855231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00073622 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002029 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015790 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.06 or 0.00277639 BTC.

GoNetwork Coin Profile

GoNetwork is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

