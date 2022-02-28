GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.22

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 91223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.01.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 226,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $8,896,709.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,105,986 shares of company stock worth $40,806,628 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,439,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

