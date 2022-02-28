Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $390,002.06

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $390,002.06 and $96,635.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00034731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00106350 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

