Govi Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $187,907.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Govi has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,355,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

