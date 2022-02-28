GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 13.2%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,226,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 942,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.06 million and a P/E ratio of -18.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34.

In other news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$51,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,050.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

