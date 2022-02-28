Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
