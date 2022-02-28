Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.36. 23,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 312,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

GVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.65). Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 47,725.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 997,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 995,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after acquiring an additional 370,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after acquiring an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,009,000 after acquiring an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.