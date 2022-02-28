Graviton Price Reaches $1.98 on Top Exchanges (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Graviton has a total market cap of $7.18 million and $21,003.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviton has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.10 or 0.06754136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.92 or 0.99919758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

