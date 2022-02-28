Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.