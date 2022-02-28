Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
