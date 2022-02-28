Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Upgraded to “Buy” at DBS Vickers

Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DBS Vickers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77. Great Eagle has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Great Eagle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

