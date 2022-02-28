Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.36

Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €24.36 ($27.33) and last traded at €26.01 ($29.18), with a volume of 43345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €25.30 ($28.39).
GLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($38.15) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($41.51) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.