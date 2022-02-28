Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Down 6.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. 12,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 762,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lowered Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,640. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.