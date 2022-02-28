Gridcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Gridcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $799.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Gridcoin

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 433,899,909 coins and its circulating supply is 403,246,877 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

Gridcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

