Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Up 5.3%

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.25. 4,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 854,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

GRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,123 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Grifols by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,039,000 after buying an additional 601,172 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,025,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512,509 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

