Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:GPI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.93. The company had a trading volume of 460,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average of $184.19. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $143.00 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,908. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

