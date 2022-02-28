Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Groupon updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Groupon has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

