Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.26

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 120221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28.
About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)
Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
