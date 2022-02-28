Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.26

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 120221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

