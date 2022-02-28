Guardant Health, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

GH stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

