Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00263142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 560,949,353 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

