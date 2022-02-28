GYEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $302,633.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. GYEN has a market cap of $23.72 million and $302,633.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.