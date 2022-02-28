Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 458.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $428.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.40. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $354.17 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

