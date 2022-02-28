Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

