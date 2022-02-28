Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after buying an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,929,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

