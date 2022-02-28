Hamster Trading 35.7% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hamster has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $2.79 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

