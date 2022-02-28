Handy Trading Up 1.8% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $93,948.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.83 or 0.06742405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,298.34 or 1.00086549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.