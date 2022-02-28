Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,685 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.25. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

