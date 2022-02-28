Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.