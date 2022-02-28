Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

