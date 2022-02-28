Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $136.87 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

