Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth $12,093,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RH by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in RH by 912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in RH by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 71.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $396.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.77. RH has a twelve month low of $346.07 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

