Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after buying an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 242,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 202,460 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after buying an additional 170,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.07.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $194.18 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

In related news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

