Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $239,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,824,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

