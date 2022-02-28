Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,699,000 after acquiring an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,128,000 after buying an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $84.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

