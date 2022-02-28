Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,001 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

