Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,821 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

