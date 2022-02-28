Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

