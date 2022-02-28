Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.6% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $276.85 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.