Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $439.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $455.91 and a 200 day moving average of $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

