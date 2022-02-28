Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,739 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.22% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $9,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $46.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.