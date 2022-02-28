HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.