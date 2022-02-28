Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading Down 14.3%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 2,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

