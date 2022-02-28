Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.14

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRGLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($21.33) to GBX 1,530 ($20.53) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,093.40.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.