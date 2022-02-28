Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III Purchases 25,000 Shares

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HSC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.91. 1,141,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,322. The company has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of -298.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. Harsco’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,028,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,201,000 after purchasing an additional 457,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

